SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,717 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 723.8% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $48.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.00. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.69 and a 1-year high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.46.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.74%.

SSNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

