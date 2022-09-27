State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 115 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 769.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 19,321 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

HII stock opened at $226.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.25 and a 200-day moving average of $215.82. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.50 and a fifty-two week high of $243.46.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 5.71%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

