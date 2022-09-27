State of Alaska Department of Revenue Takes Position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 102,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Veris Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRE opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.80. Veris Residential, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Veris Residential Company Profile

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

See Also

