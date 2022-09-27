Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Has $3.91 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,609 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 3.2% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.40.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.0 %

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $508.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $529.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $513.25.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

