Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Has $952,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its position in NVIDIA by 7.3% during the second quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 14,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its position in NVIDIA by 617.1% during the second quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 10,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $319,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 89.8% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,014 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 25,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.91.

NVDA stock opened at $122.28 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $122.14 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $304.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.40 and its 200-day moving average is $183.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

