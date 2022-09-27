Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Purchases 1,473 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.2% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on V shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $180.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.90 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The company has a market capitalization of $341.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.94.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.