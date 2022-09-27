Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,205,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 177,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,348,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,429 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after buying an additional 20,882 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.29.

Stryker Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE SYK opened at $203.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

