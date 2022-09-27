Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 2,639 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Macerich were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Macerich by 450.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Macerich by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on MAC. StockNews.com cut shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Macerich to $9.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.45.

In other Macerich news, insider Ann C. Menard purchased 2,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $25,005.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,576.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Macerich news, insider Ann C. Menard purchased 2,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $25,005.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,576.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at $273,777.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 164,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,909 in the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

