Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $150,000 Stock Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $11.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.80, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 280.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.