The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allstate Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

NYSE:ALL opened at $123.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.52. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.47%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

