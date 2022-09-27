The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.6% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in Clorox by 4.1% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 51.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $140.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.88%.

Several analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $130.67.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

