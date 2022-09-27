The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

Insider Activity

Home Depot Stock Down 1.6 %

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $266.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $298.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The company has a market cap of $272.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

