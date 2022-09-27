The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 40,313 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,731,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Home Depot by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,779 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 25,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

Insider Activity

Home Depot Stock Down 1.6 %

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $266.58 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $272.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $298.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

