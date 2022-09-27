The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.0% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $266.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $272.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $298.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.