The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 25,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.2% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.76.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.77%.

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($35.71) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.56.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.