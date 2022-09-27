The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) EVP Buys $75,800.00 in Stock

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) EVP Kenneth Volk purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.58 per share, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,683.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Macerich Stock Performance

MAC opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.39.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macerich

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Macerich to $9.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Macerich by 450.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

