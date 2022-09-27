The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.8% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 27,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $4,114,341.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,866,815.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
