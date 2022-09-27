The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.7% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 39.1% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $98.12 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $179.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

