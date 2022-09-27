Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,267,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Unilever by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,067 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,188,000. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,274,000. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $43.82 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

