Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service grew its position in Valero Energy by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 655,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,520,000 after purchasing an additional 69,619 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 67,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Valero Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 51,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 143.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 38,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.23.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $97.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.57 and its 200-day moving average is $112.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.57%.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

