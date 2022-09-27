Veriti Management LLC Acquires 1,128 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,291,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,845,000 after purchasing an additional 154,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.64.

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD opened at $75.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

