Veriti Management LLC Acquires 1,151 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HMC. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 120.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Honda Motor in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 5.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $32.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $29.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.91 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 5.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HMC shares. TheStreet lowered Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.51.

Honda Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.