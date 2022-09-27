Veriti Management LLC Acquires 1,251 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,966,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,872,000 after acquiring an additional 15,563,879 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,066,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,553 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.8 %

PM stock opened at $90.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.44.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.