Veriti Management LLC Acquires 1,410 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.6% of Veriti Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,429,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 427,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,934,000 after purchasing an additional 45,420 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,045,000. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $135.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $323.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.23 and its 200 day moving average is $147.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

