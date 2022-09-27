Veriti Management LLC Acquires 1,721 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,723 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

EOG Resources Trading Down 3.6 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $105.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.91 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

