Veriti Management LLC Acquires 2,213 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,055 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 154.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UBS shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 17 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.23.

UBS Group Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:UBS opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UBS Group

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.