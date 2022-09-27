Veriti Management LLC Acquires 27 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $610.30.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $371.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $458.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $470.18. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $371.12 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.07%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

