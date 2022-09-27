Veriti Management LLC Acquires 33,491 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,222 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,491 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 249.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 47.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Shares of BBVA opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.91. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.12) to €5.80 ($5.92) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.53) to €6.00 ($6.12) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.22.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.