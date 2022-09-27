Veriti Management LLC Acquires 439 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:DLR opened at $101.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.13. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.32 and a 12 month high of $178.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.71.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

See Also

