Veriti Management LLC Acquires 518 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.2% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the first quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,264 shares of company stock worth $2,433,248. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $38.36 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.14, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

