Veriti Management LLC Acquires 8,298 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,298 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $567,732,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 8,377.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,912,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,653 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 4,198,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,132,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,386 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.71. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

