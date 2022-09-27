Veriti Management LLC Boosts Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 179,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,489 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 118.2% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 29,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 16,157 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 64,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 602.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after purchasing an additional 88,147 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 14.4% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

ASE Technology Trading Down 2.6 %

ASE Technology Company Profile

NYSE ASX opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.12. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

(Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.