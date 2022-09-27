Veriti Management LLC Boosts Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Diageo by 81.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Diageo by 432.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo Stock Up 0.0 %

Diageo Increases Dividend

NYSE DEO opened at $166.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.32. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $165.50 and a 1-year high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $2.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

