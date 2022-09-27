Veriti Management LLC Boosts Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,341 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,201,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,673,596,000 after buying an additional 573,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in HP by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,115,148,000 after buying an additional 980,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HP by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,405,197 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $486,668,000 after buying an additional 59,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth $454,451,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $254,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,406,520 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen decreased their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.79.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

