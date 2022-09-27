Veriti Management LLC Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $245.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.11 and a 200-day moving average of $50.28.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

