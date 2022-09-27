Veriti Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential in the first quarter worth approximately $486,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential by 45.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential by 17.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 44,096 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential in the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential by 31.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUK stock opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. Prudential plc has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $42.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,380 ($16.67) to GBX 1,450 ($17.52) in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,687 ($20.38) to GBX 1,380 ($16.67) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.00.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $121,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,635,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,156,961. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

