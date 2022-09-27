Veriti Management LLC Buys 10,937 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 409.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,610 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,937 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter worth $1,122,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $1,258,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Fortinet by 403.9% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 112,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 89,820 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $79,750,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Fortinet by 412.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 122,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 98,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $48.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 59.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.30. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $74.35.

Insider Activity

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $240,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fortinet to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.96.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

