Veriti Management LLC Buys 2,724 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 0.7% of Veriti Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,317,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,157 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after buying an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chevron by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,589,915,000 after buying an additional 1,437,047 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Chevron by 13.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,359,522,000 after buying an additional 998,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Trading Down 2.6 %

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

CVX opened at $140.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.45 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.91 and its 200 day moving average is $159.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

