Veriti Management LLC Buys Shares of 49,467 Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,273 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WOPEY opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.55.

Woodside Energy Group Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

