Veriti Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.58.

Insider Activity

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock opened at $74.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.27. The stock has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.51.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

