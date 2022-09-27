Veriti Management LLC Decreases Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Veriti Management LLC lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $710,595,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,685,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Truist Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $957,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Truist Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $43.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.26 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

