Veriti Management LLC Grows Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 160.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,422,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,239,000 after purchasing an additional 65,054 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 77.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,945,000 after purchasing an additional 454,724 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 215.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 642,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,632,000 after purchasing an additional 439,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 557,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,083,000 after purchasing an additional 69,433 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $183.42 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $147.50 and a one year high of $212.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.53.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

JKHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

