Veriti Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $847,508,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $402,080,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8,828.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,065,974 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,379,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,421,000 after buying an additional 3,016,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,829,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,525,000 after buying an additional 2,665,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 402,470 shares of company stock worth $35,794,063. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $81.51 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $59.42 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The stock has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.18.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

