Veriti Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,988 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in SAP by 58.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in SAP by 230.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SAP by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,170,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,871,000 after purchasing an additional 65,570 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 26.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,023,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,572,000 after purchasing an additional 215,811 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SAP by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 961,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,642,000 after purchasing an additional 83,721 shares during the period. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $79.63 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $149.92. The stock has a market cap of $93.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.56). SAP had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €110.00 ($112.24) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Oddo Bhf decreased their price target on SAP from €104.00 ($106.12) to €93.00 ($94.90) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

About SAP

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.