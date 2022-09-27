Veriti Management LLC Has $3.13 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Veriti Management LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney Stock Performance

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $98.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $178.88 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $179.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

