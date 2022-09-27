Veriti Management LLC Has $782,000 Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,586 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $465,540,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,098,612,000 after buying an additional 3,537,761 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $952,259,000 after buying an additional 1,095,473 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,828,205,000 after buying an additional 1,068,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,347,190 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $658,614,000 after buying an additional 662,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $58.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $58.13 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTSH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. HSBC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

