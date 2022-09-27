Veriti Management LLC Has $787,000 Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. CIBC cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.36.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE TD opened at $61.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $112.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $58.64 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.696 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.53%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

