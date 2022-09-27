Veriti Management LLC Has $862,000 Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,245,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,080,572,000 after buying an additional 144,251 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $272,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $123.20 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.71 and its 200-day moving average is $135.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

