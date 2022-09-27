Veriti Management LLC Has $883,000 Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Veriti Management LLC lessened its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 294.1% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 266.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.52.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $109.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $106.61 and a 12 month high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.569 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.78%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

