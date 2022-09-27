Veriti Management LLC Has $892,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Veriti Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,099 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Netflix by 50.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in Netflix by 31.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Netflix by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $224.07 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.76 and a 200 day moving average of $237.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $99.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cfra cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.67.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

